Odisha-Mo Parivar Extends Helping Hand to a Cancer Patient

Odisha-Mo Parivar, the social service wing of Biju Janata Dal, has extended helping hands to a cancer patient in Cuttack district.

Sasmita Das, a 42-year-old resident of Cuttack district’s Cuttack area, went to the Kendrapara District General Hospital for consulting a doctor after experiencing chest pain a year ago. There the doctor advised her to go to a private hospital in Cuttack. Sasmita was diagnosed with an ulcer in her esophagus. The sore had gradually turned into cancer.

Sasmita’s esophagus was completely destroyed due to cancer. The doctor advised her to undergo surgery. As Sasmita’s family was under financial pressure, they were helpless and requested Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan, a member of Odisha-Mo Parivar Helpdesk to provide assistance.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After getting information about this, Rashmi got him admitted in SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar and provided him with all necessary help for treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

Finally the surgery was successful. Odisha-Mo Parivar Helpdesk associates have been in the hospital for a month regularly asking about Sasmita’s health.

After recovery, Sasmita thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha-Mo Parivar.