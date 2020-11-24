100-Word Edit: Anubhav should exercise Restraint

It would be difficult for any sane person to approve Anubhav Mohanty’s tweets, which were in very poor taste.

It’s true that both Jay Panda and Jagi Panda have a lot to answer. The Sarua land case will continue to haunt them as the case is linked to Scheduled Caste land.

However, Anubhav should learn from Intellectual MPs like Dr. Amar Patnaik, Dr. Sasmit Patra and Sujeet Kumar who talk sense and debate on points.

Mentioning Jagi as “one of the wives” of Jay does not suit the stature of a Lok Sabha MP who represents over 17 lakh people.