TNI Morning News Headlines – November 24, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 642 Covid-19 cases including 374 quarantine and 268 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 315271 including 306726 recoveries & 6821 active cases.

👉 Keonjhar reports 70 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Nuapada (69) and Sundargarh (66).

👉 Odisha reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 5 from Sundargarh and 3 from Sambalpur. Toll mounts to 1,671.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 12 places. Daringbadi records the lowest at 9 degree Celcius.

👉 Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi writes to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, urges him to prepare a comprehensive development plan for Dhauli.

👉 Open heart surgery at the Cardiothoracic ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack halts due to leakage in Oxygen Pipe.

👉 Phase-3 trials of Covaxin underway in Odisha.

👉 Jajpur: A senior OAS officer’s father-in-law sent to jail for raping a minor tribal housemaid.

👉 11 stranded Odia labourers from Mayurbhanj district rescued, sent to their home-town by Odisha- Mo Parivar.

India News

👉 India today testfired a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory.

👉 India reports 37,975 new COVID-19 cases & 511 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 91,77,841 including 4,38,667 active cases, 86,04,955 cured cases & 1,34,218 deaths.

👉 Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Coasts on Red Alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar.

👉 Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut’s plea against FIR alleging that she tried to create a divide between communities with her social media posts.

👉 Netflix’s India Original series “Delhi Crime” wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series.

👉 President Ram Nath Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai.

👉 Temperature drops in Delhi; IMD forecasts minimum temperature of 10° Celsius & maximum of 25° Celsius today.

👉 PM Modi to hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of States over COVID-19 situation, through video conferencing today.

👉 Minor gang raped in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha on 22nd November.

👉 Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directs probe into Temple Kissing Scenes in ‘A Suitable Boy’.

👉 Money laundering case: ED raids 10 places related to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

World News

👉 President Donald Trump approves facilitating transition to President-Elect Joe Biden.

👉 Oxford English Dictionary names ‘words of the year’.