100-Word Edit: American Betrayal & Pak-China Nexus

By making it clear that America did not go to Afghanistan to build that nation or protect their democracy, Biden betrayed the human values. He put ‘America First’ on top of the agenda.

Taliban takeover aided by China & Pakistan pose a real threat to India in the long run, as Afghan soil may be used against Kashmir & rest of India. Under Taliban, Afghanistan may soon become a safe haven for the terrorists.

It’s our own battle and we need to fight it. Staying United as the Nation and strengthening our anti-terror mechanism is the need of the hour.