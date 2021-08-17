TNI Morning News Headlines – August 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 720 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 421 quarantine and 299 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 279 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (91).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (14), Angul (8), Jagatsinghpur (8), Jajpur (7), Balasore (6), Kendrapara (6), Dhenkanal (5), Khordha (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7021.

➡️ As many as 50,727 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ After Indian Hockey Teams’ stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympics, they arrive at Bhubaneswar for felicitation.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF death: Odisha Crime Branch begins interrogation at guest house on the premises of Paralakhemundi Police station.

India News

➡️ India reports 25,166 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 154 days.

➡️ Active cases decline to 3,69,846 in India, lowest in 146 days.

➡️ A total of 49,66,29,524 samples tested up to August 16 of which 15,63,985 were tested on August 15: ICMR.

➡️ More than 88.13 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.

➡️ India announces new category of Visa ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ for Afghans.

➡️ MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan. Phone number: +919717785379. Email: [email protected].

➡️ Doval, US National Security Agency held talks last evening to coordinate Indian officials’ evacuation.

➡️ Several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated to India are in a secure area and will be brought back home safely in a day or two: Sources.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 54-member Paralympic contingent ahead of the Games to be held from 24th August to 5th September, 2021.

➡️ IAF’s C-17 aircraft with over 120 Indian diplomats from Kabul lands in Gujarat.

➡️ Prices of dry fruits increase in Jammu as imports from Afghanistan disrupted.

➡️ Rupee slips 2 paise to 74.26 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 126.19 pts to 55,456.39 in opening session; Nifty slips 34.95 pts to 16,528.10.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 207.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.37 Million.

➡️ Taliban declare a general amnesty for officials who worked under the previous Government.

➡️ Shops, markets, schools remain closed amid chaos in Kabul.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 6.08 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ UNSC demand Zero Tolerance for Terrorism, Political Settlement in Afghanistan: T. S. Tirumurti.

➡️ ICC T20 World Cup: India to play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.