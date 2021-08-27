100-Word Edit: America Under Attack

With President Joe Biden getting emotional and pausing while delivering the speech, the world understood the gravity of the situation aftermath Kabul terror attack.

More than 90 people were killed in the Kabul blasts, including 13 US Soldiers. 15 US Servicemen were wounded. With Taliban taking control of Afghanistan and ISIS going on a rampage, America has no option but to make a quick exit to save themselves.

Biden may have vowed to hunt the attackers down, but we know America is on a back foot now as they are paying a heavy price for the crisis created by themselves.