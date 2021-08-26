TNI Evening News Headlines – August 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 229 more COVID positive cases & 261 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 185 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.

➡️ 764 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 988854.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 10 more smart schools in Hinjli under State Government’s ambitious ‘High School Transformation’ programme.

➡️ Shree Jagannatha Temple Administrator to set up Srimandir Gurukul in Puri where children of sevayats will study.

➡️ Odisha Government will provide houses to sevayats of Puri Jagannath Temple.

➡️ There will be 30% reduction in the syllabus for +2 students in Odisha this year; CHSE.

➡️ A court in Odisha directed police to launch a fresh probe into allegations on involvement of Law Minister Pratap Jena in the Mahanga double murder case.

1968-batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer & former CBI Director Uma Shankar Mishra passes away.

➡️ Men’s hockey team defender Amit Rohidas awarded Biju Patnaik Sports Award.

India News

➡️ PM Modi will dedicate renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation on August 28.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID19 vaccination coverage crosses 61 crore landmark milestone.

➡️ Kerala reports 30,007 new COVID19 cases, 18,997 recoveries and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ No fresh death due to COVID-19 in Delhi, 16th time since second wave of corona.

➡️ India’s aviation watchdog DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max jets.

➡️ Aviation ministry passes Drone Rules, 2021 to ensure ease of using drones in India.

➡️ Chhattisgarh: 4 naxals, one of them carrying cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrender in Dantewada.

➡️ ENGvIND 3rd test, day 2: England 298/3 at tea break, lead India by 220 runs.

World News

➡️ 13 Dead, several wounded in explosion outside Kabul Airport.

➡️ The first blast took place at the Abbey Gate of the airport and the second at the nearby Baron Hotel.

➡️ Large explosion and gunfire reports at the Kabul airport, US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport & avoid airport gates at this time: tweets John Kirby, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, the US.

➡️ Emergency hospital in Kabul says around 60 wounded people have arrived so far from airport explosions: Reuters.

➡️ Yahoo shuts down news sites in India over new FDI rules.

➡️ French ambassador to leave Afghanistan, work from Paris.

➡️ Canada ends Afghanistan evacuation operations.