TNI Evening News Headlines – August 26, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 26, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 10 more smart schools in Hinjli under State Government’s ambitious ‘High School Transformation’ programme
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 229 more COVID positive cases & 261 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 185 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.

➡️ 764 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 988854.

➡️ Shree Jagannatha Temple Administrator to set up Srimandir Gurukul in Puri where children of sevayats will study.

➡️ Odisha Government will provide houses to sevayats of Puri Jagannath Temple.

➡️ There will be 30% reduction in the syllabus for +2 students in Odisha this year; CHSE.

➡️ A court in Odisha directed police to launch a fresh probe into allegations on involvement of Law Minister Pratap Jena in the Mahanga double murder case.

1968-batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer & former CBI Director Uma Shankar Mishra passes away.

➡️ Men’s hockey team defender Amit Rohidas awarded Biju Patnaik Sports Award.

India News

➡️ PM Modi will dedicate renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation on August 28.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID19 vaccination coverage crosses 61 crore landmark milestone.

➡️ Kerala reports 30,007 new COVID19 cases, 18,997 recoveries and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ No fresh death due to COVID-19 in Delhi, 16th time since second wave of corona.

➡️ India’s aviation watchdog DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max jets.

➡️ Aviation ministry passes Drone Rules, 2021 to ensure ease of using drones in India.

➡️ Chhattisgarh: 4 naxals, one of them carrying cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrender in Dantewada.

➡️ ENGvIND 3rd test, day 2: England 298/3 at tea break, lead India by 220 runs.

World News

➡️ 13 Dead, several wounded in explosion outside Kabul Airport.

➡️ The first blast took place at the Abbey Gate of the airport and the second at the nearby Baron Hotel.

➡️ Large explosion and gunfire reports at the Kabul airport, US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport & avoid airport gates at this time: tweets John Kirby, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, the US.

➡️ Emergency hospital in Kabul says around 60 wounded people have arrived so far from airport explosions: Reuters.

➡️ Yahoo shuts down news sites in India over new FDI rules.

➡️ French ambassador to leave Afghanistan, work from Paris.

➡️ Canada ends Afghanistan evacuation operations.

