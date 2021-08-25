100-Word Edit: Advantage AAP in Punjab

The Akali Dal is down and BJP is not a force to reckon with in Punjab Politics. The ruling Congress is fighting incumbency as well as massive infighting within the party. Amarinder vs Sidhu fight has turned ugly, damaging the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming assembly polls.

Not surprisingly, people have started looking for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been working hard for the last 7 years to make a big impact in Punjab. Their dream may just come true this time. Farmers in Punjab may repose their trust in AAP, which has been fighting for their cause.