TNI Morning News Headlines – August 25, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 25, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Government of India celebrates and commemorate 75 years of progressive India ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 887 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 515 quarantine and 372 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 323 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (119).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (25), Jagatsinghapur (21), Dhenkanal (9), Balasore (3), Khordha (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,562.

➡️ As many as 68,717 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ A man died after jumped into the funeral pyre of his deceased wife at Sialjodi village in Kalahandi district.

➡️ Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath & siblings to be held today in Puri; No darshan at Srimandir for 4 hours from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

India News

➡️ India reports 37,593 new COVID 19 cases, 34,169 recoveries and 648 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases, 3,17,54,281 cured cases & 4,35,758 deaths.

➡️ A total of 51,11,84,547 samples were tested up to August 24. Of which, 17,92,755 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 59,55,04,593; 61,90,930 in last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 58.07 crore (58,07,64,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Kerala recorded 24,296 COVID positive cases and 173 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in a total of 11 phases. The first phase of voting will be held on September 24 and the last phase will be held on December 12.

➡️ Union Minister Narayan Rane produced before magistrate’s court yesterday after his arrest.

➡️ Government has unveiled a four-year National Monetisation Pipeline worth an estimated Rs 6 lakh crore.

➡️ Karnataka Govt asks IT companies to extend work from home till Dec next year.

➡️ Sensex Jumps Over 200 Pts To Hit Fresh High; Nifty Nears 16,700.

➡️ Rupee slips 2 paise to 74.21 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Paddlers Sonal & Bhavina Patel face defeat at group games.

World News

➡️ US should withdraw troops before Aug 31 deadline, warns Taliban spokesman.

➡️ CIA Chief held secret meeting with Taliban leader in Kabul.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 213 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.45 Million.

➡️ Covid Maybe Entering Endemic Stage In India, warns WHO’s Chief Scientist.

➡️ Influential lawmakers from G-7 want India invited to bloc’s meetings on Afghan crisis.

