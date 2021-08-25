TNI Morning News Headlines – August 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 887 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 515 quarantine and 372 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 323 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (119).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (25), Jagatsinghapur (21), Dhenkanal (9), Balasore (3), Khordha (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,562.

➡️ As many as 68,717 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ A man died after jumped into the funeral pyre of his deceased wife at Sialjodi village in Kalahandi district.

➡️ Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath & siblings to be held today in Puri; No darshan at Srimandir for 4 hours from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

India News

➡️ India reports 37,593 new COVID 19 cases, 34,169 recoveries and 648 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases, 3,17,54,281 cured cases & 4,35,758 deaths.

➡️ A total of 51,11,84,547 samples were tested up to August 24. Of which, 17,92,755 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 59,55,04,593; 61,90,930 in last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 58.07 crore (58,07,64,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Kerala recorded 24,296 COVID positive cases and 173 deaths yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in a total of 11 phases. The first phase of voting will be held on September 24 and the last phase will be held on December 12.

➡️ Union Minister Narayan Rane produced before magistrate’s court yesterday after his arrest.

➡️ Government has unveiled a four-year National Monetisation Pipeline worth an estimated Rs 6 lakh crore.

➡️ Karnataka Govt asks IT companies to extend work from home till Dec next year.

➡️ Government of India celebrates and commemorate 75 years of progressive India ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

➡️ Sensex Jumps Over 200 Pts To Hit Fresh High; Nifty Nears 16,700.

➡️ Rupee slips 2 paise to 74.21 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Paddlers Sonal & Bhavina Patel face defeat at group games.

World News

➡️ US should withdraw troops before Aug 31 deadline, warns Taliban spokesman.

➡️ CIA Chief held secret meeting with Taliban leader in Kabul.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 213 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.45 Million.

➡️ Covid Maybe Entering Endemic Stage In India, warns WHO’s Chief Scientist.

➡️ Influential lawmakers from G-7 want India invited to bloc’s meetings on Afghan crisis.