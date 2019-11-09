100-Word Edit: A Verdict that ensures Peace & Harmony

The historic verdict is out. Supreme Court paved the way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also did justice to Muslims by allotting 5 acres of alternate land for a Mosque.

The long-standing demand of people of India is fulfilled. It’s heartening to see political parties, leaders & religious organisations exercising utmost restraint to ensure peace and harmony.

The nation showed rare unity to maintain communal harmony, which is the need of the hour. Our unity is our strength. Let’s not forget it. Let’s make all possible efforts to spread brotherhood and uphold the theme of ‘Nation First’.