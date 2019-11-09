Ayodhya Verdict: Disputed Site given to Hindus; Alternate Land to Muslims

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict on decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today.
Delivering a historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday decided unanimously that Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas would get the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya for building a temple, while the Muslim side would be given 5 acres of alternative land elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque.
Key Highlights:
- Muslims will be given 5 acres of land in an alternate place. The same will be given to the Sunni Board by the centre or state
- Centre given 3 months time to set up a Trust
- The Supreme Court has dismissed the Shia Wakf Board’s petition claiming ownership over the disputes 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya. The decision was unanimous by the Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi
- Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya and held that the land belongs to the government as per revenue records. Babri mosque was not built on vacant land.
- ASI report can’t be dismissed as conjecture
- Historical accounts indicate the belief of Hindus that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram.
- SC accepts underlying structure existed under Babri Masjid
- SC dismisses Normohi Akhara and Shia Wakf Board’s petition
- Supreme Court observed that demolition of mosque was a violation of law in 1992
