100-Word Edit: A New Dawn for Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh

At the stroke of midnight, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the official Gazette of India order, declaring Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as separate Union Territories.

With this, the J&K state ceased to exist and new L-Gs were sworn in. While it’s a new dawn for people in the region, the Centre has a challenging job ahead to win their trust.

Scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K was done on development plank. That should be the lone objective of Modi Govt in order to bring peace and stability in J&K and free the valley from horror of terror.