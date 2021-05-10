100-Word Edit: Odisha shows the Way in Covid Cremation

At a time when the Covid dead bodies are being made to rot for days or dumped into the rivers across many states, Odisha has shown respect, empathy and compassion towards the dead.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Odisha-Mo Parivar has set up cremation help desks at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Sambalpur and Burla to facilitate smooth cremation of the Covid deceased. The OMP Team members are assisting the bereaved family with PPE Kits, Masks, Gloves and other materials during the rituals.

Under the directive of CM Naveen Patnaik, OMP Team is leaving no stones unturned to ensure a dignified farewell to the Covid deceased.