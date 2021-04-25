Young Journalist Amjad Badshah dies of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: The dreadful COVID has taken away another noted Odia journalist, Amjad Badshah. As per the reports, Amjad Badshah had been tested positive for COVID on April 7 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He hailed from Jharsuguda.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

His brother and journalist, Sajjad Badshah, shared the news of his brother’s demise on Facebook. Late journalist, Amjad Badshah had urged people to pray for his speedy recovery. But, he could not be saved.

Amjad had worked with several renowned personalities in media organisations as a reporter and freelance journalist. He was also the Consulting Editor of NFTV Media owned by his brother. His sudden demise has shocked the media fraternity in Odisha.