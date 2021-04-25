Odisha to provide Covid 19 vaccine to all citizens for free

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government will provide free Covid vaccination for people above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Sunday.
Addressing the people of the State through video message, Patnaik informed that the State Government will bear the cost of Rs 2000 crore for free vaccination. 2 crore people will be benefited from this decision.
With regards to the Phase III Vaccination strategy from May 1, 2021, Odisha Government has started process to buy 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin & 377 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines directly from the manufacturers. In this regard the ACS Health PK Mohapatra wrote to CMD Bharat Biotech & CMD Serum Institute of India (SII).
#Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces FREE #CovidVaccine for all; asks all eligible people to register for vaccination.
CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people to understand the gravity of Covid-19 situation and take all precautions while following the guidelines.
