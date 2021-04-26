Odisha Corona Updates – April 26, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 6599 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 414056, including 49075 active cases and 362931 recovered ones.

Of the 6599 new cases, 3827 have been reported from quarantine centres while 2772 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 958 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Nuapada (551) new cases and Kalahandi (518) new cases.

9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Khordha, 2 from Kendujhar and 1 each from Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,997.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 6599

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 958, Nuapada: 551, Kalahandi: 518, Cuttack: 488, Jharsuguda: 436, Sundargarh: 434, Ganjam: 323, Jajpur: 237, Sambalpur: 226, Nabarangpur: 221, Bargarh: 203, Angul: 187, Mayurbhanj: 180, Keonjhar: 166, Puri: 145, Balasore: 137, Sonepur: 129, Rayagada: 117, Balangir: 98, Jagatsinghpur: 93, Nayagarh: 91, Bhadrak: 87, Gajapati: 81, Boudh: 70, Koraput: 69, Deogarh: 38, Kendrapada: 38, Kandhamal: 35, Malkangiri: 22, Dhenkanal: 20,

➡️ State Pool: 201

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9917894

➡️ New recovery: 3464

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 414056 (Active Cases: 49075, Recovered: 362931, COVID Deaths: 1,997)

➡️ Samples Tested: 39,642