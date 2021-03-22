XIMB Campus in Bhubaneswar sealed following Covid-19 Surge

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) after detection of a large number of Covid 19 positive cases in the educational institution.

As per the notification issued by the BMC, in larger public interest and wth a view to contain the further spread of virus, the entre XIMB Institute campus is sealed until frther order.

Following are the safety guidelines need to follow by the XIMB Institute staffs and students:

➡️ No one shall be allowed to move into or outside the XIMB Institute campus except authorized person of BMC.

➡️ All the inhabitants within the campus if any shall strictly remain inside.

➡️ All other institutions located within the boundary of the campus is closed forthwith.

➡️ All the staffs and students shall have to go mandatory Covid 19 testing on 22-3-2021.

➡️ The detected positive cases are to be kept in isolation.

➡️ In case of any medical emergency institute authority to contact BMC control room (7847873040) or Zonal Deputy Commissioner (9777765371).

With the hike in daily coronavirus cases, Odisha today reported 143 Covid-19 cases including 35 from khordha. From which most Covid-19 cases are belong to XIMB.