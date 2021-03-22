TNI Morning News Headlines – March 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 146 Covid-19 cases including 87 quarantine and 59 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 338963 including 336124 recoveries, 867 active cases and 1,919 deaths.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir; contributed for the development of Jagannath temple.

➡️ Jaga, one of the separated conjoined twins, will return to District Headquarters Hospital, Phulbani from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

➡️ The famous Chadaka Mela of Lord Baba Chandaneswar at Bhograi in Balasore has been cancelled following surge in Covid-19 cases.

➡️ A person, Jadumani Mahanta from Jadabila village engaged by the Forest department to conserve Similipal forest dies in wildfire.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seals Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) in view of detecction of a large number of Covid 19 positive cases.

India News

➡️ India reports 43,846 new COVID19 cases, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,16,46,081 including 3,34,646 active cases, 1,11,51,468 cured cases & 1,59,967 deaths.

➡️ Total of 4,50,65,998 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ All four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in Jammu & Kashmir. One Army personnel injured. Operation over.

➡️ Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat says US ruled India for 200 years, gets trolled.

➡️ Rajasthan Government to impose night curfew in eight districts; RT-PCR test mandatory for visitors

➡️ International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup: Indian bags gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event.

➡️ Veteran writer-director Sagar Sarhadi passes away in Mumbai. He was 88.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 123.1 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.71 million.

➡️ Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar will be on a three-day visit to India from March 22nd to 24th.

➡️ 36 arrested as thousands protest against Lockdown in London.

➡️ Britain hits Milestone as half of all adults get first Covid Vaccine Dose.