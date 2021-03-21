Odisha CM launches ‘Mo College’ campaign

TNI Bureau: In a bid to connect global Odia alumni to their alma maters in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched the ‘Mo College’ campaign through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Mo College’ web portal.

As many as 755 Government Colleges and Universities including technical and professional institutions are included in the campaign.

A state level governing body and various committes have been set up for smooth functioning of the Abhijan.

A corpus fund has also been constituted by the State Govt to support the movement.

The campaign aims at making the higher education eco-system more organic and innovative.

Aluminaries from various walks of life including public representatives, litterateurs, scientists, educationists, artists also graced the ceremony .odia Diaspora around the globe also participated in the function through social media live streams.

The Chief Minister called upon the Odia alumni across the globe to be a collaborative force in rebuilding their own Institutions in their motherland.

The CM further said that the campaign is not limited only to the alumni. Non- alumni philanthropists, charitable organizations, group of persons and institutions can also be part of this initiative.