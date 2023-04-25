Fake Education Certificate Racket Busted In Berhampur, 4 Held

TNI Bureau: In a major breakthrough, Berhampur police busted a fake education certificate racket on Monday and arrested four persons including a schoolteacher and his son for their involvement.

The accused have been identified as Daitari Behera (52), a teacher in a high school in Khallikote, his son Amrit Prasad (25), Prasant Kumar Sahoo (39) and Kishore Kumar Behera (52), informed Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

Apart from arresting the four persons, police also seized several blank counterfeit certificates and marksheets and other documents of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), said the SP.

Seals of several doctors and college principals were also seized by the cops, the SP said adding that further investigation is underway to find out others’ involvement in the racket.