Wrestlers call off Protest; to fight Brij Bhushan in Court

New Delhi: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Sunday posted tweets where they said their battle against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be fought in the court and not on roads.

“After completing the investigation by the Delhi Police, the charge sheet was presented in the court on June 15. The legal battle of the wrestlers will continue in the court instead of on the road until justice is served.

“Regarding the reform in WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections,” the statement by the wrestlers on twitter read.

Vinesh and Sakshi then tweeted that they are taking a break from social media for some time.

Earlier on Sunday, the Gauhati High Court postponed the WFI elections, set for July 11, on a petition by the Assam Wrestling Association.

The court ordered the respondents, the WFI’s ad hoc body and the Sports Ministry, to postpone the election until the next date for hearing, set on July 17.(IANS)