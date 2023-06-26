TNI Morning News Headlines – June 26, 2023

CM Naveen Patnaik announces Ex Gratia for victims of Berhampur bus accident.

By Sree Mishra
➡️In the process history was created in Odisha as five organs of a person was donated after his death for the first time.
➡️At least 12 passengers were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision involving an OSRTC bus and a private bus in Ganjam district. Former MP Renubala Pradhan’s 11 relatives were among 12 persons killed in the accident.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex Gratia for victims of Berhampur bus accident.
➡️ Odisha has recorded 27.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours which is 205 per cent more than the normal rainfall.
➡️Under the influence of Low-Pressure area, widespread rainfall to continue in the State for next 24 hours.
➡️Egypt confers highest state honour ‘Order of Nile’ on PM Narendra Modi. The honour was conferred by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-sisi.
Related Posts

Wrestlers call off Protest; to fight Brij Bhushan in Court

Odisha: Bus Collision in Digapahandi; 12 Dead

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for the G20 summit which will be held in New Delhi in September.
➡️5 medical students arrested for ganja cultivation and peddling in Karnataka.
➡️Railway Ministry allots Rs 153.84 Cr for new India-Bangladesh railway line.
➡️ Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India Elections on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.
➡️ Actor Prabhas confirmed Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has been roped in for his upcoming Project K.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing the most serious threat to his hold on power in all the 23 years he’s run the nuclear state.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.