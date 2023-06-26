TNI Morning News Headlines – June 26, 2023
CM Naveen Patnaik announces Ex Gratia for victims of Berhampur bus accident.
➡️In the process history was created in Odisha as five organs of a person was donated after his death for the first time.
➡️At least 12 passengers were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision involving an OSRTC bus and a private bus in Ganjam district. Former MP Renubala Pradhan’s 11 relatives were among 12 persons killed in the accident.
➡️ Odisha has recorded 27.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours which is 205 per cent more than the normal rainfall.
➡️Under the influence of Low-Pressure area, widespread rainfall to continue in the State for next 24 hours.
➡️Egypt confers highest state honour ‘Order of Nile’ on PM Narendra Modi. The honour was conferred by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-sisi.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for the G20 summit which will be held in New Delhi in September.
➡️5 medical students arrested for ganja cultivation and peddling in Karnataka.
➡️Railway Ministry allots Rs 153.84 Cr for new India-Bangladesh railway line.
➡️ Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India Elections on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.
➡️ Actor Prabhas confirmed Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has been roped in for his upcoming Project K.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing the most serious threat to his hold on power in all the 23 years he’s run the nuclear state.
