Odisha: Bus Collision in Digapahandi; 12 Dead

TNI Bureau: At least 12 people died and many others were injured when a collision occurred between one OSRTC bus and a private mini bus carrying a bride party.

The deceased included 6 men, 4 women and 2 minors. It was a head-on collision. The injured have been admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has condoled the demise of people in Digapahandi Bus Mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The CM has directed free and proper treatment of the injured. Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda have been deployed to monitor the situation and provide assistance to the affected people.