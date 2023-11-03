Woman Journalist accuses Producer Tutu Nayak of Assault

TNI Bureau: While controversy over ban on actor Manoj Mishra continues, Odia producer Sanjay Nayak aka Tutu Nayak has again landed in trouble.

Odia film producer Sanjay Nayak allegedly slapped a female journalist of ETV Bharat while she was covering some issues at a theatre in Bhubaneswar today. The incident occurred in front of other journalists, she added.

After Reporter Debasmita Rout lodged a complaint in this regard with Kharabela Nagar police station, a case was registered under Section 341, 323, 294, 354 of IPC.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Film producer Tutu Nayak slapped me on the face without any reason and hurled abuses at me. It happened so suddenly that I dropped my boom and mobile phone on the ground. He again hit me on the back, while I was picking up the boom and phone,” said Debasmita Rout, in her complaint.

There has been no response from Tutu Nayak over this incident.