Girl who was hit by Range Rover in Bhubaneswar, Dies

TNI Bureau: The girl, who sustained critical injuries after being hit by a luxury car (Range Rover) near Power House Chhak in Bhubaneswar on October 31, breathed her last while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Lopamudra Sahu.

The luxury car bearing registration number OD-23K 0006 reportedly hit a bike on which Lopamudra Sahu and Kanhucharan Nayak, a retired CISF jawan, were traveling. Both of them sustained critical injuries following the accident.

They were rushed to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. Later, Lopamudra was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, then to a private hospital in the city. However, she succumbed to the injuries this morning.

Meanwhile, police has arrested the driver of the luxury car, which reportedly belongs to a company in which Bishal Kumar Das, the son of former Odisha minister Late Naba Das, is a director.