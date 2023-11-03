Pradeep Majhi leaves for Delhi for further Treatment

TNI Bureau: Former Lok Sabha MP and SDC Advisor Pradeep Majhi has left for Delhi for further treatment of his ligament tear in the left knee.

Pradeep was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar following two ligament tears in his knee. However, the surgery did not go as per the plan and he developed infection and inflammation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He had to undergo 3 surgeries in a span of 20 days. After spending a month in the hospital, he finally decided to get admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi for further consultation and treatment.

Pradeep has been out of public view for more than a month due to these health issues.