Why do Vedanta and Anil Agarwal face Protests in Odisha?

When Anil Agarwal, the chairman of Vedanta Resources, arrived in Bhubaneswar for the Make in Odisha Conclave, he was met with an unexpected and powerful display of dissent. Members of Green Team Odisha, an environmental activist group, along with tribal rights supporters, waved black flags and shouted slogans, expressing their anger against the company’s operations in the state. The protest was not just a symbolic gesture; it represented years of resistance, frustration, and a deep-rooted battle between corporate expansion and indigenous rights.

Vedanta, one of the world’s largest mining and metals conglomerates, has been at the center of controversy in Odisha for nearly two decades. The core of the opposition stems from the company’s attempt to mine bauxite from the Niyamgiri Hills, a pristine and ecologically sensitive region that is home to the Dongria Kondh tribe. For the Dongria Kondhs, Niyamgiri is more than just land—it is sacred. They worship Niyam Raja, the mountain deity, and believe that disturbing the hills would bring ruin to their community. Their traditional way of life, deeply connected to the forests and streams of Niyamgiri, faced an existential threat when Vedanta sought to extract bauxite for its alumina refinery in Lanjigarh.

From the very beginning, Vedanta’s plans met with fierce resistance. Environmental activists, local communities, and human rights organizations raised alarms over the potential destruction of forests, the loss of biodiversity, and the displacement of indigenous people. The opposition gained international attention, with groups like Amnesty International accusing Vedanta of human rights violations and corporate overreach. Despite the company’s claims of bringing development and employment to the region, the tribal communities saw it as an invasion that would strip them of their ancestral lands.

The legal battle that followed became one of India’s most significant cases of environmental justice. In 2013, after prolonged protests and advocacy, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the final decision should rest with the Gram Sabhas, the village councils of the affected areas. In a historic exercise of indigenous self-governance, all twelve villages consulted rejected the mining project, effectively halting Vedanta’s plans. This was seen as a major victory not just for the Dongria Kondhs, but for tribal rights movements across India.

However, even after this legal setback, Vedanta did not completely withdraw from the region. Its alumina refinery in Lanjigarh remains operational, and activists continue to accuse the company of environmental pollution, water contamination, and health hazards for nearby communities. The resentment has persisted, and local protests have never truly died down. The presence of Vedanta is still seen as a looming threat, as communities fear future attempts to revive mining in the region.

The protest in Bhubaneswar, where Anil Agarwal faced black flag demonstrations, was a stark reminder that the conflict is far from over. Green Team Odisha and tribal activists wanted to make it clear that the people of Odisha have not forgotten the struggle of Niyamgiri. While Agarwal and Vedanta continue to promote their investments as engines of economic growth, many in Odisha view them as exploitative forces prioritizing corporate profits over local welfare.

Vedanta has repeatedly defended its actions, emphasizing its contributions to infrastructure, healthcare, and education through corporate social responsibility programs. Yet, for the communities affected by its projects, these efforts do little to erase the scars of past conflicts and the ongoing environmental damage they allege. The black flag protest in Bhubaneswar was more than a political statement; it was a continuation of a fight that began in the remote hills of Niyamgiri—a fight for land, for culture, and for the right to decide one’s own future.