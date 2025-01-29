TNI Morning News Headlines – January 29, 2025

➡️Odisha signs over 50 MoUs with investment intent of Rs 4.50 lakh crore on day 1 of Utkarsh Odisha conclave.
➡️Salaries of 63 college principals withheld in Odisha for CAPA (College Accounts Portal Application) non-compliance.
➡️First flight lands at Dhamra Airstrip in Odisha’s Bhadrak.
➡️SJTA files complaint, warns of action against illegal encroachment and plotting of Lord Jagannath’s land in Puri.
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025; Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Huge number of devotees reach for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
➡️Several people were injured in stampede-like situation at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj.
➡️PM Modi speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath, monitors situation, casualties feared. Akharas to resume their ‘Amrit Snan.
➡️ISRO launches its 100th mission, the NVS-02 navigation satellite aboard the launch vehicle GSLV-F15 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 6.23 am today.
➡️Indian stock market opens higher, Nifty above 23,000 ahead of upcoming Union Budget 2025-26.
➡️Rachakonda Police arrested 39-year-old ex-serviceman Gurumurthy who killed his wife, chopped her body into pieces, boiled and burnt them into ashes.
➡️White House issues order banning federal support for child gender transition procedures.
➡️Geoff Allardice of Australia has decided to step down as ICC Chief Executive.
➡️Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Meet Donald Trump Next Week In US: Report.
➡️Month after deadly crash, another plane catches fire at South Korean airport; all 176 onboard evacuated safely.
