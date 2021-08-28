Who is Intruder turned Cricket Fan ‘Jarvo 69’ ?

Insight Bureau: On the third day of the Headingley Test between England and India on Friday, pitch invader Daniel Jarvis, better known as ‘Jarvo 69,’ returned to the field of play, this time in batting gear. On Day 4 of the second Test between the two teams, he also came inside Lord’s pitch and was spotted preparing the field for the Indian team, leaving onlookers and watchers stunned.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The fan, who claims to be a well-known prankster, was observed calmly walking on the pitch with an Indian jersey with his name on the back at Lord’s. After being discovered, he had to be taken out, and he later described how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after noticing him.

Before the security guards took the man away, Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja could barely contain their laughter. He also made an appearance on Friday, following opener Rohit Sharma.