TNI News Headlines – August 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 187 more COVID positive cases & 241 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 159 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.

➡️ 956 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 990796.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 10 more transformed schools in Hinjili block as part of Odisha Government’s #5T initiative.

➡️ Covid Serological survey to begin in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khordha, Puri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi & Nabarangpur from tomorrow and will continue till September 15.

➡️ Odisha MLAs to undergo Antibody, RT-PCR Test ahead of Monsoon Session scheduled to begin on September 1.

➡️ Girl Student returning from Tuition abducted in Bhadrak.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone of common user petroleum facility at Sadashibpur in Dhenkanal district.

India News

➡️ Isro successfully conducts 1st hot test of Gaganyaan propulsion system in Tamil Nadu.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Maharashtra: Man killed in wall collapse incident at Malabar Hill area of Mumbai.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

➡️ Kerala reports 31,265 new COVID-19 cases, 153 deaths in the last 24 hours; Kerala Government declares night curfew (10pm-6am) in the State from Monday.

➡️ Flights between India and Bangladesh to resume from September 3.

➡️ Centre extends COVID containment measures till September 30.

➡️ England beat India by an innings and 76 runs in third Test at Leeds to level series at 1-1.

World News

➡️ Afghanistan Crisis: US evacuates over 111,900 people from Afghanistan since August 14.

➡️ Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit northern Morocco on Saturday.

➡️ Taliban forces sealed off Kabul’s airport Saturday.

➡️ US drone strike killed 2 ‘high profile’ ISIS targets in Afghanistan: Pentagon.