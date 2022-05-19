Cryptocurrency Update – May 19, 2022
Global crypto market cap dropped to $1.24 trillion from the $1.29 trillion. The global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 3.44% to $80.00 billion.
The global crypto market has continued to decline sharply in the last 24 hours amid the general sense of "extreme fear". The total amount at DeFi was $ 7.31 billion, which is 9.12% of the 24 hour crypto market value. The volume of stable currencies was $ 70.33 billion, which is 87.68% of the 24-hour crypto market total. The price of Bitcoin fell below the $ 29,000 level, down 3.35 percent in the last 24 hours.
1. Ethereum (ETH): The price of Ethereum dropped by 5.29% to $ 1957 in the last 24 hours. Over the past 7 days, the price of ETH has dropped by 3.55%. It is currently ranked second in size by crypto in terms of market value.
2. Binance (BNB): The price of Binance coin dropped by 2.95% to $ 295 in the last 24 hours. Over the past 7 days, the price of BNB has risen by 13.2%. It is currently ranked as the fifth largest crypto asset in terms of market value.
3. XRP: XRP coin prices fell 2.53% to $ 0.4085 in the last 24 hours. Over the past 7 days, the price of XRP has increased by 4.45%. It is currently ranked as the 6th largest crypto asset in terms of market value.
4. Solana (SOL): Solana prices have dropped by 10.15% to $ 50 in the last 24 hours. Over the past 7 days, the price of SOL has risen by 6.21%. It is currently ranked as the 9th largest crypto asset in terms of market value.
5. Cardano (ADA): The price of Cardano token dropped by 8% to $ 0,5209 in the last 24 hours. Over the past 7 days, the price of ADA has increased by 7.47%. It is currently ranked as the 8th largest crypto asset in terms of market value.
6. The popular price of memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) dropped by 6.23% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market value. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $ 0.08376.
7. Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) prices fell 9.26 and 11.87 percent in the last 24 hours respectively. DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 13th in Coinmarketcap.
