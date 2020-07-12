West Indies beat England in 1st Test of COVID-19 Era

TNI Bureau: West Indie registered a historic win in the first Test match against England at Southampton – first cricket encounter in the COVID-19 Era.

Chasing a victory target of 200, West Indies had some anxious moments after slumping to 27/3 and then 100/4. But, Jermaine Blackwood held the fort and scored a winning knock of 95.

West Indies reached 200/6 to win the Test and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Shannon Gabriel, who took 9 wickets in the match (4/62) and (5/75) was declared ‘Man of the Match’.

Scores:

England 204 & 313

West Indies 318 & 200/6