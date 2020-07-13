Big! Odisha reports 616 Covid-19 cases; 6 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported six deaths and the single-day spike of 616 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 13737, including 4896 active cases and 8750 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 616 new cases, 415 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 201 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 283 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam, 1 from Cuttack and 1 from Khordha. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 70. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 43 in Ganjam District. The deceased have been identified as M 45, M 63, M 72, M 49 (Ganjam), M 40 (Cuttack), M 67 (Bhubaneswar, Khordha).

👉 1 deaths due to other than COVID has been reported from Ganjam district, taking the Odisha toll to 21. A 17-year old Covid positive Male of Ganjam district, passed away from terminal Lung Cancer.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Koraput (50), Nabarangpur (40), Bargarh (31) and Khordha (29).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (283), Koraput (50), Nabarangpur (40), Bargarh (31), Khordha (29), Balasore (27), Cuttack (23), Keonjhar (23), Jagatsinghpur (18), Jajpur (17), Malkangiri (14), Mayurbhanj (13), Jharsuguda (11), Dhenkanal (7), Angul (7), Kandhamal (6), Nuapada (5), Sundargarh (5), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (2), Gajapati (1), Kendrapada (1), Puri (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 6 [Ganjam 4, Cuttack 1, Khordha 1)

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Khordha 2)

➡️ New Recoveries – 390