West Bengal Returnees in Odisha to be Quarantined

TNI Bureau: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal and a new “triple mutation” variant of the novel coronavirus found in the State, the Odisha Government on Thursday said all West Bengal returnees will have to undergo a 14-day paid/institutional quarantine.

The State Special Relief Commissioner further stated that“Any person who has been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces certificate to the effect or tested Negative (-ve) in RT-PCR test (report to be produced) within 48 hours of entering Odisha, may be allowed home quarantine for 14 days”.

The Collectors of Balasore and Mayurbhanj have been directed to put Border Check Posts (BCP) on all inter-State roads (NH, State roads and local roads) along West Bengal border with immediate effect.

“People travelling from West Bengal to other States through Odisha shall be allowed without disembarking from the vehicle en-route inside Odisha,” the Chief Secretary stated.

“Sarpanch(s)/ Ward Member(s) of PRIs and volunteers shall be mobilised to create awareness in their areas and further report to BDO/Police Station/ Local Authorities about any person coming from West Bengal not quarantined in institutional facilities,” the Chief Secretary added.