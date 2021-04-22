Naveen extends support to end Oxygen Crisis in India
Odisha to facilitate lifting of Delhi’s quota of Oxygen
TNI Bureau: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has praised Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for assuring lifting of Delhi’s quota of oxygen from Odisha.
Naveen Patnaik had today called up his Delhi counterpart and assured him complete support in facilitating the lifting of Oxygen from Odisha.
Naveen also informed that a special officer has been instructed to look into the issue.
Earlier today, Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone and discussed about the covid situation in the Country.
Patnaik said it is a war like situation and Odisha will extend all cooperation in the fight against covid at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other States in this emergency situation.
Recd a call from Sh Naveen Patnaik ji. He has assured complete support to Delhi in facilitating lifting of Delhi’s quota of oxygen from Orissa. He has put a spl officer on the job.
Thank u sooo much Sir. Delhi is indeed grateful.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2021
