TNI Evening News Headlines – April 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 590 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 130 Quarantine cases and 460 Local contact cases.

➡️ 2165 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 353551.

➡️ After Delhi, Maharashtra Government thanks Odisha CM for ensuring oxygen supply.

➡️ Odisha Government makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for anyone coming from West Bengal.

➡️ Odisha Police has made special arrangement to ensure uninterrupted and fast movement of Medical Oxygen from Odisha to other needy States.

➡️ Private Hospitals in Odisha to reserve at least 50% of beds for Covid positive cases.

➡️ Shops, business establishments and hotels in Talcher Municipality area to remain closed from 9 PM on April 22 to 5 AM on April 26.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels his visit to poll-bound West Bengal.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cancels all her prescheduled meetings in view of ECI’s order & surge in COVID cases.

➡️ Election Commission bans roadshows, vehicle rallies in West Bengal; no public meeting beyond limit of 500 people.

➡️ Indian Army to add 400 beds to its exclusive COVID19 facility at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to all states and UT on seamless supply and transport of Remdesivir.

➡️ Goa Government to provide COVID 19 vaccine free of cost for all above 18 years of age.

➡️ People over 18 years can register for COVID-19 vaccines from April 28.

➡️ Karnataka to purchase 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 crore.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 67,013 new COVID 19 cases, 62,298 recoveries and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh: Roll On Roll Off (RORO) Oxygen Express with loaded 7 tankers will leave from a steel plant in Visakhapatnam for Maharashtra today.

➡️ Kerala reports 26,995 new COVID19 cases, Gujarat 13,105, Tamil Nadu reported 12,652, West Bengal 11,948 and Mumbai reports 7,410 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Around 1,500 personnel of Delhi Police force test positive in second wave of Covid 19.

➡️ West Bengal Govt to provide free vaccination to all above the age of 18 years after May 5.

World News

➡️ China warns of ‘serious harm’ to relations as Australia scraps Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) deal.

➡️ Climate Summit 2021: PM Modi, Joe Biden announce India-US clean energy initiative.

➡️ COVID-19: India to receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by end-May.