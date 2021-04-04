Weekend Lockdown imposed in Maharashtra

TNI Bureau: With around 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases being reported across the State, Maharashtra Government has imposed Weekend Lockdown to contain the Covid Surge.
The Weekend Lockdown will remain in place from Friday 8 PM to Monday 7 AM. In addition, Night Curfew will be put in place from 8 PM to 7 AM everyday.
Relaxations during Weekend Lockdown:
➡️ Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis are permitted.
➡️ Gathering of more than 5 persons is prohibited.
➡️ Government offices will work at 50% capacity.
➡️ Private vehicles are permitted to run on 50% sitting capacity.
Night Curfew Guidelines:
➡️ Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services.
➡️ For offices, employees will have to work from home.
➡️ Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity.
➡️ Rickshaw, Taxi & personal vehicles will commute with 50% sitting capacity.
