Weekend Lockdown imposed in Maharashtra

TNI Bureau: With around 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases being reported across the State, Maharashtra Government has imposed Weekend Lockdown to contain the Covid Surge.

The Weekend Lockdown will remain in place from Friday 8 PM to Monday 7 AM. In addition, Night Curfew will be put in place from 8 PM to 7 AM everyday.

Relaxations during Weekend Lockdown:

➡️ Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis are permitted.

➡️ Gathering of more than 5 persons is prohibited.

➡️ Government offices will work at 50% capacity.

➡️ Private vehicles are permitted to run on 50% sitting capacity.

Night Curfew Guidelines:

➡️ Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services.

➡️ For offices, employees will have to work from home.

➡️ Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity.

➡️ Rickshaw, Taxi & personal vehicles will commute with 50% sitting capacity.