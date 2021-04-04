22 Jawans killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack

TNI Bureau: At least 22 security personnel have lost their lives in a deadly Maoist attack in the forest area along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. One soldier is still believed to be missing.
31 jawans have sustained injuries during the anti-Naxal operation.
Naxals seem to have decamped with the weapons, bullet-proof jackets and shoes of dead soldiers, officials said. At least two dozen weapons are missing.
A total of 31 injured jawans were brought to a hospital in Bijapur. 7 of them who were shifted to Raipur are now out of danger.
Reportedly, the body of only one woman maoists recovered from the spot amid the heavy exchange of fire.
