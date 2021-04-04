TNI Evening News Headlines – April 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Two passengers test COVID positive at Bhubaneswar railway station; shifted to Covid 19 hospital.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 38 new cases of COVID 19 including 25 local contact & 13 quarantine cases.

➡️ SBI Main Branch in Bhubaneswar sealed for 48 hours after 7 staff test ositive for Covid 19.

➡️ One more Covid patient in Odisha succumbs; death toll at 1,922.

➡️ 218 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 337430.

➡️ BJP legislature meets Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal demanding recall of six bills passed in State Assembly during Budget Session.

➡️ Fancy vehicle numbers make Odisha richer by Rs 11.24 crore in six months.

➡️ Rain, Thunderstorm to lash several Odisha Districts in next 48 Hours.

➡️ Wildfire in Similipal Forest Park resulting the increase in temperature in the region.

India News

➡️ Chhattisgarh: 22 security personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Bijapur.

➡️ Home Minister Amit Shah takes top-level meeting with senior officers on Bijapur encounter.

➡️ Karnataka reports 4553 new COVID 19 cases, Maharashtra’s Nagpur district reports 4110 new COVID 19 cases, Kerala 2802 cases.

➡️ Weekend lockdown, night curfew from 8pm to 7am in Maharashtra, Government offices will work at 50% capacity; migrant workers in Mumbai are returning to their native places.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government restricts movement from Chhattisgarh to curb the spread of COVID-19.

➡️ Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Dahisar Jumbo COVID centre; No casualties have been reported.

➡️ Election campaigning for the third phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 ends.

➡️ Prime Minister said the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination would help curb the spread of the pandemic.

➡️ Farmers will protest in front of FCI offices across the country on April 5.

➡️ Bollywood Actress Shashikala passes away at the age of 88.

➡️ Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19; under Home Quarantine.

World News

➡️ Facebook Data of over 53 crore users, including 61 Lakh Indians leaked.

➡️ Around 82 Militants Killed In Airstrikes In Afghanistan

➡️ Taiwan’s transport minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount that left at least 51 people dead.