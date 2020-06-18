English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Weapons used by Chinese Army in Galwan Valley Clash

By Sharmishtha Sahu
Weapons Chinese Army
TNI Bureau: The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China used nail-studded rods and batons to launch an assault on the Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, which proved beyond that the attack was planned and pre-meditated.

The Indian Jawans did not use firearms as per the agreement reached between both countries in the past, but the Chinese side took advantage of it and used non-conventional weapons. No bullets were fired from either side during the clash.

A viral photo tweeted by Senior Defence Writer Ajay Shukla, nailed the Chinese lies. “The nail-studded rods — captured by Indian soldiers from the Galwan Valley encounter site”, he tweeted with the photo.

The image also confirmed that the Chinese never intended to respect the disengagement agreement and wanted to escalate the situation further. The unprepared Indian Army Personnel were outnumbered by the armed Chinese.

Although 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, they fought valiantly till the end in adverse conditions, inflicting casualties on the other side too, as per the reports.

