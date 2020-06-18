3 COVID Warriors of a Bhubaneswar Covid Hospital test +Ve for Corona

TNI Bureau: 9 new COVID-19 +ve cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hrs.

Of the 9 new cases, 4 have been reported from home quarantine, 3 COVID Warriors of a Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar and 2 local contacts.

Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 158 out of which 72 are active cases.

Home Quarantine Cases:

👉 1 case of Chandrasekharpur, BDA Colony – Female 29 years (with a travel history of Bihar)

👉 1 case of Bhimpur, near Airport – Male 46 years (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case of Bhimpur, Unit 6 – Female 23 years (with a travel history of Kolkata)

👉 1 case of Nirankari Nagar, Salia Sahi – Male 19 years an earlier positive case (with a travel history of Delhi)

COVID Warriors:

👉 Male 36 years, Male 37years & Female 30 years (All employees of a COVID Hospital, Bhubaneswar)

Local Contact Case:

👉 2 cases of Gadakana, Mahima Nagar of Male 53 years & Male 14 years (linked with earlier positive case who is an employee of Pvt. Hispital, BBSR)

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total cases – 158

👉 Recovered – 82

👉 Active cases – 72

👉 Deceased – 3

👉 1 case of Damana (Male 25 years) recovered