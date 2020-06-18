English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

97 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total recoveries 3144

By Sagarika Satapathy
112

TNI Bureau: Another 97 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Thursday in Odisha.

A highest of 17 persons recovered from Cuttack district.

With the recovery of 97 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3144.

Related Posts

3 COVID Warriors of a Bhubaneswar Covid Hospital test +Ve…

Supreme Court stops Ratha Jatra 2020 in view of Corona…

➡️ 97 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 18.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3144.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (17), Khordha (16), Ganjam (16), Kandhamal (14), Mayurbhanj (9), Jajpur (7), Puri (5), Nayagarh (4), Kendrapara (3), Bargarh (2), Keonjhar (2), Dhenkanal (1), Sundargarh (1).

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!