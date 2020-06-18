97 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total recoveries 3144

TNI Bureau: Another 97 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Thursday in Odisha.

A highest of 17 persons recovered from Cuttack district.

With the recovery of 97 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3144.

➡️ 97 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 18.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3144.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (17), Khordha (16), Ganjam (16), Kandhamal (14), Mayurbhanj (9), Jajpur (7), Puri (5), Nayagarh (4), Kendrapara (3), Bargarh (2), Keonjhar (2), Dhenkanal (1), Sundargarh (1).