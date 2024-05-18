TNI Evening News Headlines – May 18, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Commissionerate Police has so far marked 249 posts as offensive and issued notices for their removal from social media sites ahead of upcoming elections in Odisha.
➡️All booths in Bhubaneswar Central Assembly seat to be Sakhi booths, which will be managed by women polling officials only.
➡️Special cyber cell of Commissionerate Police will block at least 249 offensive posts from different social media platforms ahead of upcoming elections in Odisha.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on May 21 to attend public meetings in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh Lok Sabha constituencies.
➡️Odisha tops country in price rise with record retail inflation rate over 7% for 6 months.
➡️BJP worker murder in Khallikote: SIT-level investigation begins at Srikrushnasaranpur.
➡️Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said BJD and BJP were two sides of a coin and were running the Government in Odisha in mutual understanding.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar arrested in AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.
➡️Delhi police seek 7-day custody of Bibhav Kumar as hearing begins at Tis Hazari Court.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders will go to BJP office on Sunday; and dares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest them.
➡️Central Government has given hundreds of electric buses to Delhi for convenience of people and to save environment: PM Modi.
➡️Chennai Super Kings win toss and opt to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match in Bengaluru.
➡️Virat Kohli needs 76 runs to become first player to score 8000 runs in IPL.
➡️India hot investment destination for Western corporate giants: UN report.
