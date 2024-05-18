TNI Evening News Headlines – May 18, 2024

➡️All booths in Bhubaneswar Central Assembly seat to be Sakhi booths, which will be managed by women polling officials only.
➡️Special cyber cell of Commissionerate Police will block at least 249 offensive posts from different social media platforms ahead of upcoming elections in Odisha.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on May 21 to attend public meetings in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh Lok Sabha constituencies.
➡️Odisha tops country in price rise with record retail inflation rate over 7% for 6 months.
➡️BJP worker murder in Khallikote: SIT-level investigation begins at Srikrushnasaranpur.
➡️Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said BJD and BJP were two sides of a coin and were running the Government in Odisha in mutual understanding.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar arrested in AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.
➡️Delhi police seek 7-day custody of Bibhav Kumar as hearing begins at Tis Hazari Court.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders will go to BJP office on Sunday; and dares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest them.
➡️Central Government has given hundreds of electric buses to Delhi for convenience of people and to save environment: PM Modi.
➡️Chennai Super Kings win toss and opt to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match in Bengaluru.
➡️Virat Kohli needs 76 runs to become first player to score 8000 runs in IPL.
➡️India hot investment destination for Western corporate giants: UN report.
