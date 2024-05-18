TNI Morning News Headlines – May 18, 2024

➡️Reserve Police constable found dead with his hands and legs tied inside a hotel room near Balangir Railway Station; murder suspected.
➡️Massive Income Tax crackdown in Jharsuguda ahead of May 20 polls in Bargarh-Balangir belt.
➡️Jharsuguda: Income Tax Department sleuths conduct raid on residence of Ashish Das, the personal assistant of late BJD leader Naba Das’ son, Bishal Das.
➡️Fake teachers in Odisha: Orissa High Court ordered the Director of Elementary Education to submit a status of the identification of teachers who have been appointed in Government schools.
➡️Haryana: 8 people killed and over 20 injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Nuh.
➡️NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay NEET results declaration over alleged paper leak.
➡️Swati Maliwal assault case: Forensic Science Laboratory team collects CCTV footage at Delhi CM’s residence.
➡️Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 24 days. According to reports he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey.
➡️Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was penalised Rs. 30 lakh after slow over-rate by his team during IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.
➡️Indian students in Kyrgyzstan advised to “stay indoors” amid mob violence.
