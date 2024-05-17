TNI Evening News Headlines – May 17, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
SC gives Arvind Kejriwal liberty to move trial court for regular bail in money laundering case, refused to consider plea for Hemant Soren.
➡️Late BJD leader Naba Das’ son, Bishal Das was reportedly interrogated by the Income Tax Department sleuths. He was interrogated for four hours. Further details are awaited.
➡️Khallikote murder case: SIT to investigate Khallikote murder case. BJP worker Dilip Pahan’s family claimed that Dilip was murdered for joining the BJP after quitting the BJD.
➡️BJP will win 15 Lok Sabha and 75 Assembly seats in Odisha, claims Amit Shah in Rourkela.
➡️Veteran Bollywood actress and senior BJP leader Hema Malini campaigns for party candidates in Pipili under Puri Parliamentary constituency.
➡️IMD predicts rise in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees in Odisha.
➡️Veteran leader Bijoy Mohapatra, Sarada Pradhan & Rakesh Mallik dismissed from the BJP.
➡️Tis Hazari court in Delhi records Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal’s statement in connection with the alleged assault case.
➡️Former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar lodged a written complaint by email against Swati Maliwal to SHO Civil Lines, in the assault case.
➡️Supreme Court refused to consider the plea filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking interim release to enable him to campaign during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
➡️Congress candidate from North East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked by unidentified men.
➡️JMM expels Sita Soren, sister-in-law of ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, from party’s primary membership for 6 years.
➡️Voter turnout of 69.16 pc recorded in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI.
➡️BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach: Report.
➡️Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signs two laws to enable prisoners to join the army’s ranks and to increase fines for draft dodgers.
➡️Switzerland has invited more than 160 countries to attend peace summit next month.
