Income Tax Raid in Jharsuguda; Naba Das Family Under Scanner

TNI Bureau: With the aim to check distribution of cash and usage of black money during the elections, the Income Tax department conducted raids in different places in Jharsuguda and interrogated the family members of late Odisha health minister and BJD leader Naba Das’ family members.

According to reports, the officials of the Income Tax Department yesterday conduct raid on residence of Ashish Das, the personal assistant of Naba Das’ son, Bishal Das.

Source said that the raid by the central team is still underway for the second consecutive days.

A joint team of Income Tax department officials from Rourkela, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar also questioned Bishal in a hotel in Jharsuguda for four hours. However, the central agency is yet to clarify the grounds of interrogation.

It is to be noted here that the State ruling Biju Janata Dal has fielded Bishal’s sister Deepali to contest the assembly election from the Jharsuguda seat. She had won the by-election held after her father’s murder in January 2023.