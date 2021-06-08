WATCH: Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi airlifted to Kolkata

By Sagarika Satapathy
WATCH: Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi airlifted to Kolkata
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Vigilance Director and Senior IPS Officer of ADG Rank, Debasis Panigrahi was airlifted toDirector of Odisha Vigilance Directorate, Debasis Panigrahi was airlifted to Kolkata Kolkata for further treatment on Tuesday.

A four-member team of experts including ECMO experts and team of critical care had reached the Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack for his shifting.

A ‘green corridor’ was created from Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to shift him with the help of an ambulance.

Panigrahi had taken both doses of vaccine. He was admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack after being infected with Covid-19 on May 29. He was put in ICU and then on ventilator after his health condition deteriorated.

As his oxygen level dipped continuously, doctors advised Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment to save his life.

 

