Help Deepak Mohanty in his battle against Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Deepak Kumar Mohanty (41) from Bhubaneswar, a Registrar of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has been admitted to the KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar due to COVID-19 complications.

Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment.

He is suffering from Covid-19 for the last 25 days . Post Covid-19, his lungs are damaged up to 80%.

The doctors have suggested that ECMO support is the only way to save him. He needs ECMO bed which is available in Kolkata for which Rs 50 lakhs is required immediately. His friends have urged to help his family to ensure the necessary treatment.

His family members have managed to arrange Rs 10 lakh from their savings & selling assets.

As per the latest update on the crowdfunding platform ‘Milaap’, people have donated Rs.673,028 for his treatment while he needs Rs 50 lakh more for Further treatment in the next 30 days.

Go to the fundraising site ‘Milaap’ and visit the link below to get more information about him: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-deepak-kumar-mohanty

Pay via Paytm (for Android users only) – https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-deepak-kumar-mohanty