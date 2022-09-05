WATCH: The Spinning Swing falls in Mohali

TNI Bureau: A high-rise swing carrying many people, including young kids, collapsed at a crowded exhibition in Punjab’s Mohali on Sunday, according to police. A footage of the accident has gone viral, showcasing the swing spinning and slowly ascending.

It came to a halt and continued to spin, but instead of gradually descending, the swing free-falls, injuring numerous people, including children. On Sunday, around 9:15 p.m., the incident occurred in Mohali’s Phase-8.

#WATCH : Over a dozen people injured as a Spinning Swing falls to the ground in Mohali, #Punjab . #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/Ahym9SHQAj — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) September 4, 2022

Following the impact, numerous people were seen whacking out of their seats into the air, and a loud noise was heard, causing chaos. The fair’s organizing committee had authorization to hold the event until September 4, but a board notifying the extension of the deadline was placed at the location, which stated September 11 as the deadline, according to an official.

“So far, we know that they were granted permission to organize the show. However, no one would be exempted if there is major error committed on their part. According to the law, strict measures will be taken “Harsimran Singh Bal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated.

A total of 16 people were injured and taken to a civil hospital in Mohali. According to a police official, instead of assisting the injured, people blamed the officials for being late to the scene. There were no ambulances at the fair, and the organizers were negligent, according to the official.