Lingayat seer found dead at his mutt in Karnataka

TNI Bureau: A Lingayat Mutt seer was found dead Monday morning at his quarters in Karnataka. The mutt is reportedly situated in Neginhal village near Bailhongal in Belagavi district.

Sri Basava Siddalinga Swami, 28, seer of Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Math, was found dead by his devotees in the early hours of this morning. His companions broke down the door and retrieved his body. Devotees and villagers soon gathered in front of the Math.

In an informal conversation with his followers, he had recently expressed his displeasure with his life. He was upset that his name had appeared in an audio clip in which two women had discussed the character of some seers and their alleged illicit relationships. Police suspect that this may be the reason behind the seer’s decision to end his life